Kanye West and Jay Z patch up differences

The two rappers cleared the air before Kanye and Kim were invited to attend little Blue Ivy's birthday party.

Jay Z has reportedly forgiven Kanye West for badmouthing him and lashing out at his wife Beyonce during an onstage rant last year (16).

The Stronger star famously took aim at the hip-hop supercouple during one of his troubled concerts just days before he cancelled his Saint Pablo Tour and was hospitalized for a mental evaluation in late November (16).

However, the trio apparently cleared the air and on Friday (06Jan17), Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian were photographed arriving at the Drunk in Love pair's Los Angeles home, where Beyonce and Jay Z had thrown a party for their little girl Blue Ivy's fifth birthday.

Now a source tells People.com Kanye and Jay Z are on good terms again.

"Kanye's in a great place and Jay is a very mature and forgiving person," the insider shared. "The relationship he and Kanye have is very strong."

During Kanye's onstage rant in Sacramento, California, he alleged Beyonce had refused to perform with him at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards unless she was named the winner of the Video of the Year honor over fellow nominees Drake and Kanye. He also implored Jay Z to call him as they hadn't spoken in a while, before bizarrely pleading with the rap mogul not to send "killers" after him. The upset star ended up scrapping the remainder of his show after just four songs.

His odd behavior prompted Kanye to pull out of his tour stop in Los Angeles the following day, and then scrap the trek altogether hours later.

The 39-year-old was subsequently admitted to hospital to reportedly be treated for exhaustion and sleep deprivation, weeks after Kim was held at gunpoint, bound, and robbed in her Paris, France apartment in early October (16).

French police have since arrested 17 people in connection to the horrifying ordeal.

