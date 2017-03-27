Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend emotional family funeral

Share

The couple dressed all in black for the service in Los Angeles.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were among the mourners at the funeral for the rapper's baby second cousin on Friday (24Mar17).

The famous couple was sombre as they dressed all in black for 17-month-old Avery Anderson's service in Los Angeles.

The tot, who died in his sleep earlier this month (Mar17), was the son of Kanye's cousin Ricky Anderson, who works with the rapper at his label, G.O.O.D. Music.

Kim wore a long black dress, a fur coat, and a pair of oversized black sunglasses for the service, while Kanye donned a black suit and sunglasses.

Ricky posted a black-and-white photo of his little boy on Instagram earlier this week (beg13Mar17) and paid tribute to his late son, writing the caption: "Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man."

Avery's mother, Erica Paige, also shared an emotional post on social media mourning the loss of her son, but expressed her gratitude for the time they had together.

“This life in so unfair," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you with everything inside me and it is with incredible, unbearable pain that I will have to try to find the strength to do a single thing without you. I am so grateful for being able to spend almost 17 months with you.

"Thank you for all the laughs, cuddles, hugs and kisses, you took care of me in a way no one else could. My heart is forever broken. I love you so much, mommy is with you."

