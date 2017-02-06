Kanye West and Tyga recruit Kardashian/Jenner girls for new video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Posted by Cover Media on February 6, 2017 at 12:30 am
Kim filmed her cameo while in New York last week.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner are reportedly reprising their roles as video vixens for Kanye West and Tyga's new music promo.

The reality TV stars' men recently hit the studio for the collaborative track Feel Me, which debuted online on New Year's Eve (31Dec16), and the rappers are currently working on the accompanying video.

According to Us Weekly, Kanye's wife Kim filmed her cameo while in New York on Tuesday (31Jan17), squeezing in the shoot on the eve of a Big Apple meeting with a French judge to give her testimony in her 2016 Parisian robbery ordeal.

Fans shouldn't be surprised at the Kardashian/Jenner sisters' involvement in the promo as Feel Me features various references to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians beauties' lavish lifestyles.

In the chorus, Tyga spits of his girlfriend, "Kylie Jenner thick, you gotta feel me/Happy birthday, here's a Benz, feel me?/First, last name rich, feel me?/Yeah, b**ch, I'm the s**t, feel me?/We at the highest level, yeah I know you feel me."

Kim previously co-starred in her husband's film for 2013's Bound 2, in which she famously appeared topless as she and Kanye rode into the sunset on a motorcycle.

Kylie is also no stranger to music videos - she joined Tyga in his steamy 2015 clip for Stimulated, an innuendo-filled track which appeared to detail the then-25-year-old musician's controversial romance with Jenner, who only turned 18 weeks before the promo's release.

She also locked lips with rumored lover PartyNextDoor in the hip-hop star's Come and See Me release last summer (16), during a temporary split from Tyga. They reunited shortly after the break-up.

© Cover Media

Related news

Kim Kardashian teaming up with husband Kanye West on children's clothing line

Posted on 01/02/2017
Kim Kardashian debuted her new kids clothing range with Kanye West by getting their three-year-old daughter North to model it.

Kim Kardashian testifies about Paris robbery

Posted on 01/02/2017
Under French law, the mother-of-two will not have to return to Paris for the criminal case.

Kanye West scrapped from NYFW's official schedule over 'bad behavior'

Posted on 02/02/2017
CFDA president and chief executive officer Steven Kolb has scolded Kanye West's "bad behavior" for failing to abide by the rules of New York Fashion Week.

