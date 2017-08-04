Kanye West fans offered second chance to buy sold-out jewelry line

Share

Items from the rapper's debut jewelry collection sell from $2,479 to $22,077 apiece.

Kanye West has made his sold-out jewelry line available for purchase at a popular Parisian retail store.

The Flashing Lights hitmaker released his debut collection of bling back in April (17) in collaboration with top jewelry maker Jacob Arabo, a legend among hip-hop circles, also known as Jacob the Jeweler, who has serviced rap royalty such as LL Cool J, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. since the 1990s.

The flashy ornaments sold out quickly after the release, but now fans have been given a second chance to purchase all 10 pieces in Paris, France at boutique shop Colette.

The jewelry is also up for sale at the retailer's website, with prices ranging from $2,479 to $22,077 per item.

While promoting the initial release of his first-ever jewelry collection, Kanye revealed he and his partner Jacob dug deep into Italian art history while crafting the line. The dynamic duo found inspiration from 14th century Florentine art, like Donatello's bas-relief portrait, throughout the design process.

"I wanted to create something that represented timeless love," Kanye told Vogue of the concept behind the classical pieces.

West isn't the first superstar to sell exclusive pieces at Colette - pop queen Rihanna hosted a pop-up shop at the store last month (Jul17) in the middle of the European leg of her Anti World Tour. The Diamonds singer offered French fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to stock up on items from her Fenty shoe line with Puma, Star Trek-inspired Dior sunglasses, her perfumes, and exclusive merchandise from her Anti concert series.

