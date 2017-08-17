Kanye West nominated for design award for tour merchandise

Share

West released his latest fashion collection earlier this year (17).

Merchandise from Kanye West's Life of Pablo tour has been nominated for the Beazley Design of the Year award.

Bosses at London's Design Museum have announced the nominations for the best designs in architecture, digital, graphics, fashion, product, and transport, and the Stronger hitmaker is listed alongside Nike's Pro Hijab and Levi's collaboration with Google. The winner will be announced in January (18).

IKEA's flatpack refugee shelter won for fashion last year (16), according to Billboard.

"From August 19th - 21st, 2016, Kanye West in partnership with Bravado, opened 21 pop-up shops in various locations around the world to sell products tied to West's latest album, The Life of Pablo," a message on the museum's website reads. "This was the first simultaneous, global pop-up event, spanning the U.S, Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia. Each temporary store carried a broad line of Kanye's Pablo merchandise as well as limited edition designs exclusive to that city. The venues were announced 24 hours before they opened in each city, with the British pop-up located in Old Street."

West has been heavily involved in fashion design for several years and in February (17) he released his Yeezy Season 5 show collection during New York Fashion Week. It was his first show since he was hospitalized in November (16) after suffering a reported breakdown and cancelling the Life of Pablo tour.

It has been reported he will resume the tour in early 2018.

"We're ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light," a source told TMZ in June (17).

Kanye has not commented on his return to the stage, but has reportedly been in the studio recording new music.

