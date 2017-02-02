Kanye West scrapped from NYFW's official schedule over 'bad behavior'

Share

CFDA president and chief executive officer Steven Kolb has scolded Kanye West's "bad behavior" for failing to abide by the rules of New York Fashion Week.

Kanye West has been dropped from the official New York Fashion Week schedule after failing to approach the Council of Fashion Designers of America about booking a time slot.

Earlier this week (beg30Jan17) it was announced that the rapper would be showing his Yeezy Season 5 collection in collaboration with Adidas during the biannual event on 15 February (17) at the city’s Pier 59 Studios. However, the time slot he has chosen at 5pm has already been booked by Marchesa, with the label set to show in between Anna Sui and Thom Browne.

West’s decision to not approach New York Fashion Week officials follows last year’s (16) disastrous off-calendar presentation, for which he withheld the show’s location until 12 hours before its start time and ended up clocking in around four-and-a-half hours of event time. This led to it conflicting with shows by Whit, Michelle Helene, R13 and the Parsons MFA. Models also fainted in the searing heat during the show.

“Once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule,” the organisation’s president and chief executive officer Steven Kolb told WWD. “As the scheduler of the week, the CFDA works with more than 300 brands to identify appropriate times for them to show their collections and avoid scheduling conflicts. Not going through the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure.

“This bad behavior is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry. Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule.”

However, Kolb confirmed that the CFDA is willing to team up with the musician to find him an available time slot that does not clash with other presentations.

Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig have declined to comment on the situation.

In other West style news, the Stronger singer is set to drop a new fashion venture with his wife Kim Kardashian. The pair has teamed up to create a collection of eye-catching children's clothes, with the reality star announcing the range via a video starring their three-year-old daughter North on Snapchat earlier this week.

© Cover Media