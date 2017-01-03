Kanye West takes family to visit mother's grave

Share

The family trip was important to Kanye as he continues to recover from his mental breakdown.

Kanye West spent New Year's Day (01Jan17) honoring his late mother after taking his wife Kim Kardashian and their children to visit her grave in Oklahoma.

The Bound 2 hitmaker lost his mom Donda West in November, 2007, and she was buried in her native Oklahoma City.

On Sunday, Kanye took Kim, their daughter North, and one-year-old son Saint to her final resting place.

They arrived in Oklahoma on a private jet but didn't spend long at the gravesite, returning to the family's Bel Air, California home on Monday evening (02Jan17).

The pilgrimage marked the couple's first family trip since the rapper's health crisis in late November (16), when he was reportedly treated for exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

Reports suggested Kanye's mental breakdown was triggered by the anniversary of his mom's passing, which prompted him to cancel the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour just hours before he was hospitalized.

A source tells People.com the visit to Oklahoma was important to Kanye, who has been making a good recovery since seeking medical help with the help of his wife and her family.

"Kim and Kanye spent New Year's Eve together with the kids," the insider shares. "Kanye is doing much better. He has worked out every day and is taking care of himself. Kanye seems much better mentally. He is sleeping better and seems much healthier... Things are looking better for the new year."

Kanye's health emergency wasn't the only drama for the West family in 2016 - reality star Kim has also been keeping a low profile since early October (16), when she was held at gunpoint and robbed in her apartment in Paris, France.

The stars are slowly returning to the limelight, with Kanye recently posting a rare photo of the family of four posing in front of a Christmas tree as they attended a Christmas Eve (24Dec16) party hosted by Kim's mother, Kris Jenner.

Kim, who has been noticeably absent on social media since her robbery ordeal, also took to her personal website on Tuesday (03Jan17) to share a video montage of previously unseen family moments from 2016. The clip ends with Kim embracing Kanye in a warm hug, silencing rumors suggesting the couple, which wed in 2014, is heading for a divorce.

© Cover Media