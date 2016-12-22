Kanye West tweets tribute to late Franca Sozzani

Share

Kanye West tweeted his condolences following the death of Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani.

The beloved journalist died at 66 after battling a year-long illness, and following the news of her passing, the rapper took to Twitter to share his condolences.

The beloved journalist died at 66 after battling a year-long illness, and following the news of her passing, the rapper took to Twitter to share his condolences.

"Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere," West wrote beside a black and white photograph of the editor. "You will be deeply missed."

Sozzani and West met at the Dream For Future Africa Foundation event in Beverly Hills, California in 2013, when they discussed plans for a joint venture.

"We just (figured) out a new project for next year," she told E! News at the time. "It's about Africa, art and music. He's more than music. He's not only about music."

The Stronger hitmaker wasn't the only celebrity to share heartfelt words for Sozzani after the news emerged.

Madonna wrote in an Instagram post, "R.I.P. Franca Sozzani!! A trail blazer and a True Rebel! You are loved and adored by so many! We will miss you. Respect and admiration!!"

Meanwhile, members of the fashion community also expressed their grief, with Vogue U.S. Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour penning a tribute highlighting her friend's personal qualities and professional accomplishments.

"In private, Franca was warm, clever, funny, and someone who could give the Sphinx a run for its money when it comes to keeping a confidence,'" she wrote in the Vogue.com piece. "She was also the hardest-working person I have known, and with an envy-inducing ease with multitasking. She made everything she worked on appear effortless, regardless of whether it was an event for several hundred; a whirlwind trip to Africa to support the continent's emerging designers; or the creation of yet another newsworthy, provocative, and utterly spellbinding issue of Italian Vogue."

