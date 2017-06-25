Kat Von D: ‘Boredom inspired my beauty brand’

Share

Kat Von D doesn’t mind if her eponymous make-up line isn’t the most popular on the market.

Kat Von D’s boredom of make-up inspired her to launch her own brand.

The TV personality and tattooist launched her eponymous beauty line back in 2008 and almost a decade on it’s one of the most popular ranges of celebrity cosmetics on the market.

Recalling what triggered her to branch out into the beauty business, Kat admitted it was the lack of quality in what was already available that got her creative juices flowing.

“I’d walk into Sephora and I was so f**king bored,” she sighed of the retailer she teamed up with to launch her line, according to WWD. “Everything was the same. How about just making things that actually matter instead of filler? How amazing would it be to create anything and everything you want to do just because it didn’t matter if people bought it. What would it look like?”

The raven-haired beauty admits she may have “shocked, surprised or scared” companies when she first approached them with her idea, though she was keen to pursue it as many of her fans had requested tips on how to create her beauty looks from TV show LA Ink.

Customers can purchase everything from neon-colored palettes to thick black eyeliners and Kat is thrilled by its success. However, she is very happy with the current level of interest in the products and has no plans to go mainstream.

“The fact that we are a top five brand is amazing to me, but it’s O.K. if we’re not,” Kat, 35, added. “It’s not going to change my approach to what we do. The other route is quite exhausting and not fulfilling. If I wanted to get in the biz (business) of selling my soul for a cheque I’d do a licensing deal.”

