Kate Beckinsale thought she had 'died' during an episode of sleep paralysis

Kate Beckinsale's life mission is to keep on laughing, no matter how hard things get.

Kate Beckinsale once thought she had died from a stroke during an episode of sleep paralysis.

During an interview with Total Film magazine the Pearl Harbor actress recalled a scary experience she had involving the phenomenon, in which the sufferer is unable to speak, move or react either as they awaken or while asleep.

After a lunch date with British comedian and pal David Walliams Kate was going to take a nap in her hotel room, as she explained: “And I heard him (David) in my hotel room talking to someone, and I thought, ‘Oh no, they’ve come in...’ Then I went to get up and couldn’t move at all. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’ve actually had a stroke. I’ve died...’ Then I got up and he wasn’t in the room, and I called a doctor friend of mine – he’s a neurologist – and said, ‘What the f**k just happened to me?’”

Luckily her health expert pal reassured her that what she’d just been through was very common and that those who witness sleep paralysis first hand often have visual or auditory hallucinations.

Kate admitted she's relieved it hasn’t happened to her since, but she still feels anxious whenever she thinks back to that moment.

However, the 43-year-old maintains an upbeat outlook on life, and rarely lets anything get her down for too long.

“My mission is life is to always laugh, even if things are s**t,” she laughed. “It’s why I carry a pantomime horse suit around with me!”

Quizzed on what she thinks she’ll become in the future, the Total Recall star joked she hopes to end up a really interesting old lady with "dyed pink hair and lots of little animals in her pockets”.

© Cover Media