Kate Bosworth praises Henry Holland's 'playfulness'

Kate Bosworth is proud of her designer pal Henry Holland and his new Woody Woodpecker capsule collection.

Kate Bosworth is a big fan of Henry Holland’s vitality and “playfulness”.

The American actress hit London Fashion Week to watch the designer’s House of Holland presentation on Saturday (18Feb17), also attended by the likes of Daisy Lowe and Pixie Geldof. Fans feasted their eyes upon the bold fall/winter 17 collection, full of color and prints, and pictures of Woody Woodpecker were scattered throughout as part of his capsule collection dedicated to the cartoon character.

Kate herself looked cool in a navy and white striped dress from the niche line, complete with the face of the yellow bird on her arm.

"I love how he has so much vitality and he has so much playfulness," she smiled to Fashionista. "I think the fine line that he walks is very difficult: To have an expression and to be authentic about it, but have it to be very wearable as well. He has a real identity in who he is."

A fan of the cartoon herself since childhood the Still Alice star described the overall line as “so fun”, as she posed for photos in her retro-inspired number. The garments also gave her a sense of nostalgia and Kate further praised Holland for being a “wonderful” designer.

She shared a photo from the catwalk on her Instagram and congratulated her fashionable pal in the caption, writing: “MAD FAB MASHUP AMERICA IN LONDON! Love you @henryholland ... you are a SUPER (star emoji) xx Congrats on a great show!#woodywoodpeckerxhouseofholland”.

It was Universal that contacted Holland with the idea of a limited-edition line dedicated to Woody Woodpecker and the timing couldn’t have been better, as he admits he was close to creating his own cartoon character to feature in his garments.

"I was really grateful that it was him; it fit and it didn't feel like I had to put a square peg into a round hole for the purposes of a collaboration,” Holland told Fashionista.

