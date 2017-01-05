Kate Bosworth stars in Tory Burch's latest campaign

Share

Kate Bosworth models the new Tory Burch Gemini Link bag.

Tory Burch's newest campaign star Kate Bosworth feels a strong connection to the brand's Gemini Link bag.

Kate looks beautiful in the newly unveiled marketing imagery, which mixes old school glamour with more contemporary beauty looks.

Taking to Instagram to share one of the campaign shots, the 34-year-old is seen posing in a classic car wearing a demure sweater and jeans. She accessorizes with red lipstick and a neck scarf, and has a blue version of Burch's new handbag situated next to her.

"Such an honor to collaborate with the exceptional @toryburch & celebrate the design of her new #GeminiLink bag," she captioned the image. "The double links represent life's dualities, which define women today ... for me, this resonates as an actress, stepmother, producer, wife, artist, friend. I feel Tory says it best: 'It's multidimensional ways of looking at life and surrounding yourself with diverse people. It's not about the same; it's about evolution and curiosity and pushing things in different directions.'"

Other shots see Still Alice star Kate holding a white tasseled version of the carrier, as well as an orange and tie-dyed variant.

According to the label, helmed by designer Tory Burch, the hardwear design "celebrates life's dualities."

"Two is a significant number for Tory, from her twins to her Gemini zodiac sign," the brand said in a statement. "Like so many women of today, Tory has a multidimensional approach to life: she is a mother and an entrepreneur, a designer, and a CEO, has a business side and a creative side."

