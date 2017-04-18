Kate Bosworth unveils sunglasses collection at Coachella

Share

Kate Bosworth is a lot more particular about her fashion collaborations now than she used to be.

Kate Bosworth has collaborated with designer Jerome Mage on a sunglasses line.

The Still Alice actress teamed up with brand Jacques Marie Mage on a collection of shades, a pair of which she unveiled during Coachella Festival over the weekend (15-16Apr17).

Kate’s filmmaker husband Michael Polish was also involved in the creative process, with Kate explaining to WWD how the exclusive line came about.

"They’re numbered and limited. I named them Fascination Street,” Kate shared. “(Jerome) was introduced to Michael and I. He really wanted to do an artist-muse series, so he asked Michael and I because we both feel like we are interchangeable artist and muse. Sometimes I am his muse, sometimes he is my muse, and we are both artists.”

She added that the products will be sold via retailer Moda Operandi from June (17) and promises each design will be “super light”.

This isn’t the first time 34-year-old Kate has ventured into the world of style; the actress previously created a shoe line with Matisse, a clothes line with Topshop, and has appeared in numerous high-end campaigns, but over the years she’s become a lot more particular about her projects.

“I used to be open to everything but now I feel it’s very important that, whomever I am collaborating with, that we have a similar vision,” she noted. “I don’t mind discussing and conversing over differences - that’s totally welcome and I have a good time with it - but sometimes when you’re on two separate pages it can get tough. That goes for anything, whether it’s a film or a fashion collab.”

