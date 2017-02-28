Kate Hudson facing custody challenge from ex-husband Chris Robinson

Share

The star has long maintained she and Chris have a good relationship post-divorce.

Actress Kate Hudson is facing a court interview after her ex-husband Chris Robinson filed papers to reevaluate the parenting terms for their 13-year-old son.

The couple divorced in 2007, after seven years of marriage, and agreed to share joint custody of young Ryder, who was just two at the time of the split in 2006.

Kate and rocker Chris remained on good terms after their break-up, but now it appears the Black Crowes frontman isn't completely happy with their custody arrangements.

According to DailyMail.com, Chris initially filed legal papers in California's Superior Court last summer (16) to revisit the custody issue, and the judge appointed to the case set a date of 21 June, 2016 for the two parties to reach a settlement.

However, new developments in the legal matter suggest the actress and her ex could not agree on revised terms, and a court evaluator has since been appointed to review the situation.

As part of the case, Kate and Chris will submit to interviews with the official and allow their son to be quizzed by a court-appointed expert, too.

"The evaluator shall perform a child custody evaluation and issue a written report and make recommendations for use by the parents and the Court in developing a parenting plan that addresses legal custody and physical custody, including where the child shall reside and visitation orders based upon the best interests of the child," the papers state.

Hudson, 37, has been ordered to cover the costs of the evaluation, and had to put down a fee deposit of $7,500 shortly after agreeing to the court process in early February (17).

The evaluator has been granted access to the stars' health and medical records, and the exes have made no objections to potential drugs, alcohol, and psychological testing if deemed necessary, reports the Mail.

A new deadline for a settlement in the custody case has been set for 30 June (17).

The former couple has yet to comment on the legal proceedings.

Kate is also mother to five-year-old son Bingham, with her ex-fiance Matt Bellamy. They split in 2014 and have also remained on good terms to co-parent their boy.

Meanwhile, Robinson, 50, has since found love with third wife Allison Bridges, the mother of his young daughter Cheyenne.

© Cover Media