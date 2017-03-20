Kate Hudson sparks new romance rumors

Share

The news emerges a year after she was linked to Nick Jonas.

Actress Kate Hudson has reportedly embarked on a new romance with musician Danny Fujikawa.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was photographed openly locking lips with the former Chief guitarist while waiting at a smoothie shop in Los Angeles on Sunday (19Mar17), before heading to Cafe Vida for a lunch date.

"Kate had his arms around him and they kissed," an eyewitness tells People.com. "They definitely looked like more than friends."

According to DailyMail.co.uk, the new couple had also stepped out together in West Hollywood on Saturday night (18Mar17), when Danny, 30, was spotted driving Kate home.

The mother-of-two has yet to comment on the budding relationship, but she clearly has a thing for rockers.

She was married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, the father of her 13-year-old son Ryder, for seven years until their divorce in 2007, and was engaged to Muse star Matthew Bellamy. They split in 2014 and are parents to five-year-old boy Bingham.

Kate, 37, has more recently been romantically linked to DJ Diplo and 24-year-old pop star Nick Jonas, who she is rumored to have enjoyed a fling with in early 2016.

She played down the speculation at the time by urging the media to stop spreading rumors about her love life whenever she is pictured with a male companion.

"It really feels like high school," she told InStyle last year (16). "I can't say hello to anybody without (people speculating we're together). I don't comment when I'm single because some of them are right, some of them are wrong. But I end up with everybody anyway! I've been linked to every one of my brother's best friends. We're going to do a coffee table book of all of my 'mystery men'."

