Kate Mara has her wedding dress 'taken care of'

The couple has yet to share any details about their big day.

Actress Kate Mara has already picked out her dream wedding dress, just three months after becoming engaged to Jamie Bell.

The pair met and fell in love on the set of the widely-panned Fantastic Four remake in 2015, and in early January (17), Kate's representative confirmed rumors suggesting Jamie had proposed.

Planning for the couple's nuptials is already well underway, and the House of Cards star reveals she didn't have to look far to find the perfect gown for their big day.

Asked how her dress shopping was coming along, Kate told People.com, "It's taken care of."

"It's not totally done yet," she added, before crediting her stylist, Johnny Wujek, with making the dress process "very easy".

The bride-to-be has yet to reveal her chosen designer, but reveals it's someone she and Johnny were already big fans of.

"I knew the designer," she shared. "I knew before we (Kate and Johnny) really said it out loud. I knew in my head it was going to be that one."

"We both agreed," the 34-year-old continued. "Without saying what it is, we knew what it was."

Kate recently opened up about her romance with Jamie for the first time during an appearance on U.S. talk show Conan in November (16), when she revealed her British beau had learned all about American football to impress his now-fiancee, who is the great-granddaughter of New York Giants founder Tim Mara and Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney, Sr.

"Somehow I end up dating a lot of Englishmen... They like soccer, not football," Kate grinned. "My boyfriend right now, my boyfriend Jamie, is amazing and he surprised me one day; when we first started dating, he spent a night where all he did was watch all the previous season of the Giants - every game. So the next time we watched a game together he knew everything about it, which was amazing. He did his homework."

The actress previously dated another Brit, fellow actor Max Minghella, until parting ways in 2014.

The marriage will be Kate's first and Jamie's second - the 31-year-old split from Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, the mother of his three-year-old son, in 2014 after less than two years of marriage.

© Cover Media