Kate Mara weds Jamie Bell

The couple confirmed its engagement in January (17).

Fantastic Four co-stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have tied the knot in a surprise weekend (15-16Jul17) wedding.

Former House of Cards star Kate broke the news to fans on social media on Monday (17Jul17), when she shared a blurry photo of the newlyweds kissing on a dance floor.

"Nuptials," she simply wrote alongside the image.

Jamie posted the same picture on his Twitter page and captioned it, "Mr. and Mrs. B."

In the snap, Jamie can just about be seen wearing a black tuxedo and white shirt, while Kate's gown was obscured from view by the spotlight shining from the stage.

The famously-private couple has yet to share further details about the big day, but Kate previously confessed she was leaving the wedding planning to her man.

"I don't love planning... wedding planning in general, I'm just not that interested," she shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June (17). "Like, 'What kind of spoon do you want on the table?' I'm just so uninterested. But Jamie is very interested. I will say, 'I don't care', and he will immediately give a response. He's the bride!"

Kate and Jamie met on the set of the widely-panned Fantastic Four remake and went public with their romance in May, 2015, when they were spotted holding hands at a Met Gala afterparty in New York City.

The news of their engagement emerged in early January (17), days after Kate was pictured with a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

The marriage is Kate's first, and Jamie's second. He was previously wed to Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood, the mother of his four-year-old son. They split in 2014 after two years of marriage.

