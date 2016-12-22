Katherine Heigl: 'My basketball sized pregnancy bump makes for awkward sex scenes'

Share

The star is finding being with child for the first time easier than she ever could have imagined.

Pregnant actress Katherine Heigl is finding it difficult to get into the mood while filming steamy sex scenes for her TV show Doubt thanks to her giant baby belly.

The 38-year-old star portrays a defense attorney who falls in love with her client in the upcoming legal drama, and now she is deep into her third trimester, getting sexy onscreen with co-star Steven Pasquale has never been more of a struggle.

"It can get a little steamy, but with this situation," the blonde tells Extra as she points to her belly, "it can't get that steamy. (There's) just this basketball between us! I'm like, 'I'm so sorry, so awkward!' and he was lovely, but you don't feel beautiful, really."

Despite the strange work hazards her pregnancy bump is causing, Katherine is absolutely loving the experience of carrying her first child with husband Josh Kelley, who she already shares two adopted daughters with.

"I feel great," smiles the star, who is due in January (17). "It's been a really easy pregnancy and I had no idea what to expect... It's been kind of great."

However, Katherine confesses she is not happy with how much her body is changing: "Everything's just expanding. I don't understand why it has to go both ways. What does my butt have to do with any of this?"

Back in September (16), Heigl revealed being pregnant has also impacted her mind in unexpected ways, making her more forgetful.

"Usually I'm pretty good at memorizing. I can do that pretty quickly. It's like, the only thing I've got," she joked with Entertainment Tonight. "So it's really been eye-opening to me to struggle with that."

And she is also have trouble resisting her favorite sweet snacks.

"On set, craft always has a plethora of donuts in really pretty pink boxes and I can't stop thinking about them," Katherine confessed.

© Cover Media