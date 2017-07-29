Kathy Griffin cleared over Donald Trump beheading photo

Share

The TV star lost her CNN New Year's Eve hosting gig after the stunt.

Comedienne Kathy Griffin has been exonerated following an investigation surrounding her decision to post an image of herself holding a model of Donald Trump's bloody, dismembered head online.

The controversial star hit headlines when she posted footage from a photo session with provocative snapper Tyler Shields on social media in May (17).

In the shots, she held up a decapitated Trump "wig head", prompting an investigation by Secret Service officials.

Griffin initially apologized for he actions, but later defiantly staged a press conference, during which she accused the President of bullying her.

Reports suggest federal law enforcement agents at the Department of Homeland Security questioned the comic for over an hour earlier this month (Jul17), and now a relieved Griffin has announced the investigation has been closed.

"I am no longer under federal investigation," she wrote on Twitter.com. "The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally."

The former Fashion Police star wept during her press conference, telling reporters the leader and his aides had called on anyone employing or booking her for gigs to fire the comic immediately.

"He broke me," she said, fighting back tears, "and then I was, 'Right, this isn't right!' I started to see what was happening and then there was a mob mentality... There's a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me... I did not think that people would wanna murder me."

She added, "I wish the President would govern, instead of trying to do what he is trying to do."

Kathy's career has taken a hit because of the pictures - her comedy tour in June (17) was canceled and she was fired as the co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve show.

