Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spotted on date after years of romance rumors

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been at the centre of romance rumours since 2013.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have finally been spotted on a dinner date after years of romance rumors.

The two have been linked for some time now, first setting tongues wagging in 2013, but neither have ever confirmed the speculation.

Now celebrity website Fameolous have shared a snap of what looks like the notoriously private couple enjoying a meal out together at a restaurant in New York City’s East Village on Sunday (02Apr17).

The picture shows Katie wearing a leather jacket and glasses as she sits opposite her dining companion, whose identity is hard to make out apart from a white fedora hat. And to those doubting whether the image actually showed Katie and Jamie together, fans pointed out that the Ray actor had shared a shot of himself wearing the same white hat on his Instagram page earlier in the day on Sunday.

Among the comments on Fameolous' original post on Instagram was one speculating: "The timeline must be up. I think Tom Cruise had a Stipulation in the prenup that she would have to wait 7/10yrs after the divorce to publicly date."

Katie and Tom married in 2006, with the actress filing for divorce in 2012.

The picture of Katie and Jamie together comes after reality star Claudia Jordan, who considers herself a close friend of the Oscar-winning actor, confirmed the former friends are dating during an appearance on the Allegedly podcast last June (16), stating: "He is very happy with her. I like that he seems very happy."

However, she went back on her remarks just days later, telling ETOnline: "I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all. I've never seen them together, he's never told me he's dating her... A lot of times, I get asked questions about celebrities - some I know, some I don't - a lot times we just give a safe kind of generic answer... Sorry to not have this bombshell story, but I cannot confirm them.

“I don't have the knowledge of this being fact, I don't... I misspoke."

