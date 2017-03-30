Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise 'hurt' by Hillary Clinton loss

Share

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise hung out with Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea at a fundraiser in 2015.

Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise took Hillary Clinton's loss in the U.S. presidential elections really hard.

The Kennedys actress admitted she was bitterly disappointed with the 2016 Election results, as she was pulling for Hillary to win. But it wasn't only Katie who was left devastated by the Democratic candidate's loss - her 10-year-old daughter felt it just as keenly.

“I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it was such a... it just hurt so badly when she didn’t," Katie explained on SiriusXM’s The Jenna Bush Hager Show. "And I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, ‘Oh we have a lot…a long way to go as women.'"

Like many of the Hollywood elite, Katie, 38, lent her support to the Clinton campaign, attending several fundraisers when the politician was campaigning for both the candidacy as well as the presidency. Suri even got to spend time with the former Secretary of State and her daughter Chelsea at a 'family-friendly' fundraiser in December 2015 for the then Democratic presidential candidate.

The Dawson's Creek actress shared a black-and-white photo of their encounter on her Instagram at the time, captioning the snap, “Mothers and daughters #wearewithhillary.”

But while she may be disappointed by Hillary's loss, Katie urged parents to raise their daughters to be "strong" and to think of others.

"We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people," she continued. "Because as hard as we think we have it, there’s so many women in the world that have it so much harder and we really need to be strong and help them. And help each other so that strength is number one and, having a great education."

