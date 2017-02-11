Katie Holmes keen to get back into fashion

Share

The actress hosted a New York Fashion Week Red Dress show.

Katie Holmes is hoping to find time in her busy acting career to design a capsule collection.

The Batman Begins actress shared her latest fashion aspirations when she hosted the Red Dress show at New York Fashion Week on Thursday (09Feb17).

“I would love to do a capsule collection," the former co-designer and creator of the Holmes & Yang line said.

With none of her own product to model just yet, Holmes wore a ruby red, fringed dress designed by her friend Georgina Chapman for Marchesa and welcomed Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, actresses Bonnie Somerville, Lucy Lawless, Peyton List, Lauren Holly, and Maureen McCormick, plus model Veronica Webb to the party, which benefited The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, which funds research into and awareness of heart disease.

Holmes' very busy current acting slate includes playing Jacqueline Kennedy in the Reelz mini-series The Kennedys: After Camelot, which also features Matthew Perry as Ted Kennedy, and Ocean's Eight, in which she stars alongside Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, and Sarah Paulson, among others.

She is also attached to Logan Lucky for director Steven Soderbergh, Coup D’etat, co-starring Michael Caine, and A Happening of Monumental Proportions with Allison Janney and Common, which will mark the directorial debut of Jurassic World actress Judy Greer.

The ex-wife of Tom Cruise is also working on creating her own film projects, including a screenplay based on Kathleen Tessaro's bestselling novel Rare Objects. Katie will also direct the film and star in it.

And she's also mom to 10-year-old daughter Suri.

"I work a lot between 8.30 and 3pm," she laughed backstage at the fashion show, explaining she tries to fit in most of her work during Suri's school day.

"You know, you just figure it out. I don’t travel that much during the school year and then during the summer we’re together. Luckily, I have a wonderful job that allows me to do both."

