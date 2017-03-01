Katie Holmes: 'My daughter deserves for me to be present'

Share

The actress enjoys telling stories on the big screen.

Actress Katie Holmes is keen to step away from acting to direct full time, because she's convinced the switch will help her daughter live a more stable childhood.

The Batman Begins star made her feature film directorial debut with 2016's All We Had and reveals she has big plans to take charge of more movies.

"For now I like acting and directing," Tom Cruise's ex tells Town and Country magazine. "Eventually I'll just direct."

"It's been something that has come to me over time," she adds. "I've been acting for about 20 years now, and in the last few years I've become more confident and gotten more interested in storytelling as a whole. Also, I've been feeling inspired to put my point of view out there. It's scary, but the process of it is something I really love."

Katie also enjoys directing because it gives her more quality time with her daughter, Suri.

"This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be," she says. "The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that's when we're getting it done.

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

And the 38-year-old is looking forward to the next phase in her life.

"This is a whole new chapter in my life," she continues. "I really have to give in to that and not rush it."

