Katy Perry aims to 'redefine feminism' with her new haircut

Share

Katy Perry took inspiration from Miley Cyrus and Scarlett Johansson for her dramatic haircut.

Katy Perry wants to "redefine" feminism with her dramatic new haircut.

The 32-year-old star showed off her new short ‘do on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (05Mar17), styling her short blonde tresses to show off the shaven sides of her head as she wore an ivory and gold August Getty Atelier jumpsuit.

Speaking from the event, the Chained to the Rhythm hitmaker joked she was “trying to get more attention” before sharing the people who inspired the cut.

“I’ve always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I’ve always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it,'" she said, according to People.com.

“I feel like there’s a new wave, a new authentic vibe coming in and I think this matches. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine. Look at Scarlett Johansson, who’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. We have the same haircut and I saw her at an Oscars party and was like, ‘I’m doing it.’”

Her drastic switch-up came hot on the heels from her split from boyfriend Orlando Bloom, with Katy rocking a sleek blonde bob before getting the chop.

The musician also noted that her age has helped her feel more confident in her own skin; another reason why she felt it was time to make a big change.

“I’m 32 now and I feel great,” she told Ryan Seacrest backstage at the awards. “I’m really accepting of myself and I’ve done a little work in that area and it’s really paying off because I’m having fun and feeling free. I feel the most authentic I’ve ever been.”

While Katy looked stunning in the spotlight she did suffer a mishap when discovering she had posed for photos with food in her teeth. Posting a close-up shot of her mouth on Instagram she captioned the picture: “Currently taking applications for real friends who aren't afraid to tell me there's quinoa in my teeth”.

© Cover Media