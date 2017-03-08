Katy Perry, Alicia Keys,Adele & More: best Social Media posts for Intl' Women's Day

Share

Male celebrities also showed their support for women's rights.

Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, Adele, and Barbra Streisand are among the stars celebrating International Women's Day online and calling on fans to get involved.

As people around the world staged demonstrations to champion women's rights and others, including actress Jessica Chastain, took part in strikes in support of Wednesday's (08Mar17) event, stars flocked to social media to mark the occasion.

Mother-of-two Alicia posted a photo of herself with one of her sons, and vowed, "I will raise my children to understand that all women should be honored like goddesses, not just on #InternationalWomensDay, but every day."

Adele shared a quote from late Canadian politician Charlotte Elizabeth Whitton, which read: "Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult".

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH — Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017

Barbra decided to lay out the facts for her followers:

Katy urged fans to "stand in solidarity with woman today", even if it means just wearing something red, while LeAnn Rimes used a quote from actress and activist Jane Fonda to honor International Women's Day.

Lots of ways to stand in solidarity with woman today, can be as simple as wearing red ?? https://t.co/KmLgaAHTyp — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 8, 2017

"Celebrating women all over the world! We all deserve to see our reflection in the vision. Every single human!," she wrote. "'In order to make a real difference, you must love the people you want to change.' Powerful words of truth Ms. Fonda. We MUST lead through LovE! May the words we speak and the way we stand up for ourselves and other women come only from a place LovE. That's where our power lies. So proud to be a woman, today and every day."

"Celebrating this day in my mom's honor," tweeted Sheryl Crow. "She's a strong & noble woman, and a great example to me in raising my boys."

Celebrating this day in my mom's honor. She's a strong & noble woman, and a great example to me in raising my boys. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/fOWDLeyjca — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 8, 2017

A number of male celebrities also showed their support for the cause, with dance music star Moby sending out a plea to "save" the world:

dear women, aka the smarter, less bellicose 51% of the world's population, we need you, please save us. thank you, everyone. #womensday — moby X?X (@thelittleidiot) March 8, 2017

Others to tweet about International Women's Day included Rosario Dawson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mario Lopez, Nelly Furtado, and Marcia Cross.

