Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron lead celebrity marchers

Celebrities across America and the world shared their march stories on social media.

Katy Perry, who marched in Washington D.C., posted a childhood photo of she and her sister Angela and wrote an emotional message to her 60 million followers.

"Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel," she wrote.

"We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings."

Katy continued, “For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist.”

She finished her long post with a rallying cry: “I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all! #whyimarch.”

Amy Schumer, who addressed the Washington D.C. crowd wearing a spacesuit, later posted a photo on Instagram of she and fellow speaker Madonna, writing: "Thank you Ma fu**ing Donna!!!!!!!! So proud."

Actress and RnB superstar Alicia Keys sang her hit Girl On Fire and shared an audience photo on Twitter taken from the stage. She captioned it: "No matter where you were today... We sent a powerful message!"

Charlize Theron joined Chelsea Handler and many actors and actresses at the Women's March On Main in Park City, Utah, home of the 2017 star-studded Sundance Film Festival currently in progress. She shared a photo of herself smiling in the snow and wrote: "Representing here at Sundance!"

Actress Amber Tamblyn shared many photos from the New York City march including one of her alongside Samantha Ronson and Amy Poehler. "My girls!! We found each other!! MARCH!" she wrote alongside the picture.

She also added another later of she and Blake Lively, captioning it: “Sister #2 located in NYC March.” Amy Schumer was one of thousands to comment on the photo, writing simply, “Lovely.”

