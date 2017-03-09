  • Home
Katy Perry and America Ferrera to be honored by Human Rights Campaign

Posted by Cover Media on March 9, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Singer Troye Sivan will perform at the gala dinner.

Katy Perry and America Ferrera are set to be feted for their LGBT rights work by Human Rights Campaign (HRC) officials.

The Roar singer has been chosen by executives of America's largest civil rights group for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community to be the honoree of the 2017 National Equality Award.

"We are thrilled to honor Katy Perry for using her powerful voice and international platform to speak out for LGBTQ equality," HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. "Her compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people - and, in particular, young people. Katy's message of inclusion and equality continues to inspire us and the world."

She will be presented with the prize at their Los Angeles Gala Dinner on 18 March (17) alongside actress America, who will receive the Ally for Equality Award by her pal Lena Dunham. Both honors recognize those who use their voices to publicly stand up and fight for LGBT rights.

"America Ferrera has shown an unwavering commitment to advancing equality for all people and sets a stirring example for others to follow," Griffin said. "As we continue the fight for full equality during this very uncertain time for our country, we are constantly inspired by America and our friend, Lena Dunham - both fierce and outspoken champions of equality."

The event will take place at the JW Marriott L.A. LIVE hotel and is due to feature a performance by openly gay singer Troye Sivan and appearances by Senator Tim Kaine and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was re-elected for a second term on Tuesday (07Mar17).

Meryl Streep was most recently awarded the Ally for Equality Award at the group's New York gala in February (17).

