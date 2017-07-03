  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Katy Perry and Niall Horan laugh off crush comments Down Und...

Katy Perry and Niall Horan laugh off crush comments Down Under

Katy Perry and Niall Horan laugh off crush comments Down Under
Katy Perry
Posted by Cover Media on July 3, 2017 at 12:30 am
The singers have been trading funny barbs through the media all week.

Pop star Katy Perry has jokingly branded Niall Horan a "stage 5 clinger" after crossing paths backstage at The Voice Australia.

The Roar hitmaker recently suggested the One Direction boy band singer had been trying desperately to flirt with her and score her phone number during their previous encounters, prompting Niall to issue a public plea to Katy to "stop being mean" to him.

"She's just finding any excuse now to just patronize me and go around spreading rumors about me," he told Australia's The Project TV show on Thursday (29Jun17). "I just want to be your friend!"

Katy, who has been single since splitting from British actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year (17), continued to tease fans about her relationship with the 23-year-old on Friday (30Jun17), when she featured on the same program and noted their nine-year age difference.

"(Niall) wants to go out on a date," the 32-year-old told viewers. "Have you ever seen the movie, The Graduate? That's kinda what it feels like. I could be his mum!"

After trading friendly barbs in the press, the two singers met up on Sunday (02Jul17) as they both appeared as guests on talent show The Voice Down Under.

Katy, 32, shared footage of their get-together backstage on her Instagram account, as she pretended to call Niall out for stalking her.

"You're following me!" she quipped in a video post, over which she had written, "@niallhoran stage 5 clinger".

"I am... everywhere," Niall responded as he pulled a silly face for the camera.

© Cover Media

Related news

Louis Tomlinson: 'I didn't like the idea of a One Direction hiatus'

Posted on 26/06/2017
The pop star has been surprised by his solo success.

Katy Perry 'wasn't in the mood' for naked paddleboarding

Posted on 28/06/2017
Katy preferred to strip off in the privacy of her yacht rather during a break to Italy with ex Orlando Bloom.

Niall Horan tells Katy Perry to stop being mean

Posted on 29/06/2017
The Roar singer is convinced the One Direction star has a crush on her.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Perfect Desserts & Drinks for your Canada Day Party

All photo albums

Facebook