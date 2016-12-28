Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get creamed on Christmas

Share

The couple also spent Thanksgiving holiday with Katy's family.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were left with pie in their face over the Christmas holiday after playing a messy game with the pop star's family.

The couple headed to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to celebrate the festive season with Katy's family, and late on Monday (26Dec16), the Roar hitmaker took to Instagram to share video footage of their fun times.

Katy posted a video clip of herself facing off with her older sister Angela as they played the Pie Face Showdown Game, in which two people go head-to-head to see who can hit the button the fastest to avoid having a handful of whipped cream slapped in their face.

The singer proved to be the unlucky loser and simply captioned the funny footage, "Sisters".

Orlando also got in on the fun by competing against Katy's brother, David, to a round of Pie Face. They were fairly evenly matched in the race, until a female relative reached forward and shoved the cream in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's face herself.

"He cheated," Orlando captioned the video footage.

Christmas was the second big holiday Orlando had spent with Katy's loved ones after also celebrating Thanksgiving break with them last month (Nov16).

The couple, which began dating in early 2016, also helped to spread a little festive cheer in the days leading up to the weekend (24-25Dec16) by dressing up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for a surprise visit to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

© Cover Media