Katy Perry debuts drastic new haircut after Orlando Bloom split

Share

Katy Perry's new look came courtesy of hairstylist Chris McMillan and colorists Justin Anderson and Melinda Miller-Rider.

Katy Perry chopped her hair off and debuted a dramatic new look on Thursday (02Feb17), in the wake of her split from Orlando Bloom.

The 32-year-old singer has been sporting a peroxide blonde sharp bob in recent weeks, but decided to move on from her former relationship by transforming her appearance.

She enlisted the help of hairstylist Chris McMillan and colorists Justin Anderson and Melinda Miller-Rider to get the look - a cropped, peroxide blonde pixie cut with shaved, darker sides, reminiscent of Miley Cyrus' hair. It was actually Michelle Williams who inspired the cut though.

Katy shared a video of herself pouting for the camera and flipping her floppy crop backwards and forwards on Instagram, captioning it with scissors emojis and writing: "Cash me outside howbow dah S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status."

?oe??cash me outside howbow dah?oe?? S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status ???...? A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) onMar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

The Roar star later shared another video on her Instagram story in which she and Chris discussed her new look.

Chris said: “I love it, are you kidding? I’ve been wanting to do this ever since the day I met you, do you remember?”, to which Katy replied, "I remember, I wasn’t ready."

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) onMar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Colorist Justin also spoke to People magazine about getting Katy's hue right, explaining: "Katy had a specific color in mind that she wanted, and I did my best to take her there. The super blonde color works really well with her skin tone."

The fresh look marks a new chapter in Katy's life, following the end of her and Orlando's relationship just days after they were spotted at two Oscars parties together. It was revealed earlier this week that the pair were taking "loving space" from their romance, with pictures later emerging of the actor appearing to cuddle up to pretty brunette Erin McCabe at a pre-Oscars party.

But Katy has assured fans that the pair ended things on good terms, writing on Twitter: "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017??U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

She signed off the message with an emoji of a smiley face blowing a kiss.

© Cover Media