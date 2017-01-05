Katy Perry, Lady Gaga involved in Kesha's legal battle against Dr. Luke

Share

The pop stars were both referenced in a text message sent from Kesha to the Poker Face star in April, 2016.

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are now involved in the legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke due to a text message.

Kesha has been embroiled in legal action against her Kemosabe label boss, Dr. Luke, since 2014, when she accused him of emotional and physical abuse, which he denies. While she has dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against the producer, real name Lukasz Gottwald, in the state of California last August (16), she is still proceeding with her case in New York.

As part of this case, a status hearing took place on 26 December (16), in which new evidence was discussed, according to E! News.

The outlet alleges that new court documents from this hearing states the judge received and sealed a text message that was sent from Kesha to Lady Gaga in April, 2016.

While the documents didn't reveal the nature of the text or how it may help in either side's case, they did state: "Gottwald may share with Lady Gaga and Katy Perry the April 2016 text that Kesha sent to Lady Gaga, which Kesha turned over in discovery."

It is unclear what involvement Perry has in the text, and why Dr. Luke has been given permission to show her the message.

Gaga, however, has been a long-time supporter of Kesha and her quest against Dr. Luke.

"I feel like she's being very publicly shamed for something that happens in the music industry all the time, to women and men," she said previously. "I just want to stand by her side because I can't watch another woman that went through what I've been through suffer."

The support from Gaga and a host of other famous faces, including Taylor Swift and Iggy Azalea, reduced Kesha to tears as she picked up the Trailblazer Award at Billboard‘s Women in Music Awards in December (16).

"I didn’t really feel like standing and getting an award - I didn’t feel worthy of that,” the Tik Tok hitmaker told the crowd. “But I knew I had to drag myself out of my bed, put on my damn boots, walk up here tonight and say thank you to you guys."

"I’m not used to winning stuff. Thank you so much. You guys are gonna make me cry - I’m gonna try to not cry but it’s not going to work. I want to especially thank my fans, who I love and appreciate more than you guys will ever know."

