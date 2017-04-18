Katy Perry launches shoewear line at Coachella

Share

The singer has finally introduced the shoe line she announced last year (16).

Katy Perry introduced her new footwear line at an Easter brunch event during the Coachella festival on Sunday (16Apr17).

The star of the show posed for the paparazzi while standing inside a massive version of one of her high-heeled red, black and white shoes. The Firework hitmaker wore an all-white shorts, tank top and fishnet cover-up outfit with her feet sporting the new line's bunny motif flats, designed as a tribute to a beloved pair she found in a thrift store 15 years ago.

She called the event a Recovery Brunch and tried out the assorted stations aimed at helping guests recover from the wild weekend's excesses. There was a make-your-own Bloody Mary station, an oxygen bar, and a Juicero stand, where guests could load up on organic cold-press juices. Fried chicken and waffles were also on the menu with vegan alternatives available too.

Katy announced the Katy Perry Footwear Line last year and initially hoped for a January (17) launch for the spring collection. “I have a two-car garage full of shoes and my dream is to bring personality shoes to the marketplace at an affordable price for women (ages) 16 to 40 or beyond," she told Women's Wear Daily last September (16).

She planned a collection of 60 styles inspired in part by her global travels.

The collection's price point is important to Perry, as she shared with the fashion bible last year.

“I am always conscious of my audience," she noted. "At my shows, I could jack up the ticket price for my peers, but I always have a price range available for that person who’s always been my fan."

Her own fairly poor upbringing is never far from her thoughts.

"I didn’t grow up with any money and I was always getting by by the skin of my teeth, so affordable is just ingrained in me."

