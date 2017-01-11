Katy Perry launching playful shoe line

Share

The kooky singer has designed a new range of colorful flats, heels and sneakers.

Singer Katy Perry hopes women will squeal with "childlike enthusiasm" while wearing her vibrant new line of themed shoes.

The Firework hitmaker is bringing her colorful flair for fashion to fans in footwear form thanks to a new collection, which officially launches next month (Feb17).

"Any girl who wants to have a little exclamation mark at her feet (should wear my shoes)," she tells Glamour.com. "You can make it a whole look, or you can just accessorize (a basic outfit) with that personality piece.

"That’s what’s so great about shoes, you know? And I think that people who like my music will like the collection... You can always be playful and have that childlike enthusiasm. That's what keeps you really young."

The Katy Perry Footwear line offers 40 styles ranging from shower slides to platforms and sneakers, and each pair is reasonably priced, selling from $59 to $299.

Katy is dedicating her new line of shoes to fellow celebrity fashion rebels Bjork, Rihanna, and Chloe Sevigny - some of her greatest personal style inspirations - and, while crafting designs for her footwear collection, she also looked to the calendar to discover fresh new themes.

"Every f**king day has a holiday to it, like National Kitten Day or National Doughnut Day. So why can’t my shoes have a theme?" she muses before detailing a few of the shoes on offer: "There’s a star and moon group called SOLEstial. Havana Good Time came from a trip I took to Cuba with all my girlfriends and has two styles with a cigar heel. And we have Pump Up the Jam, which is a bit nineties-based."

Katy has been both praised and criticized throughout her career for her kooky fashion sense, but she believes times are changing on the red carpet.

“For a long time I’ve been a bit of a parody of fashion, but I’ve never been in a cliche," the 32-year-old shares. “There’s not a whole lot of blending in anymore. I’m glad that fashion is getting a little bit more lighthearted.”

