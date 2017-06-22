  • Home
Katy Perry makes U.S. pop chart history with third Diamond Song Award
Katy Perry
Posted by Cover Media on June 22, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The pop star is also the queen of Twitter with over 100 million followers.

Katy Perry has made chart history in America by becoming the first artist to land three Diamond Song Awards for sales of over 10 million.

Officials at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) have confirmed Roar has passed the 10-million mark of equivalent song units sold in the U.S.

The track now joins Dark Horse and Firework, making Katy the first artist in history to earn three Diamonds.

"Once again, Katy Perry has made history," RIAA Chairman/CEO Cary Sherman said in a statement. "We are thrilled to recognize Katy as the first artist to earn three Diamond Song Awards.

"Katy has a singular track record of notable Gold & Platinum achievements, and this triple Diamond milestone is now forever etched in our program's history. Only 14 songs have earned Diamond status to date, and Katy owns three of them - what a remarkable achievement and testament to a groundbreaking artist."

The feat breaks a tie with Eminem and Lady Gaga - the only other artists to lodge two Diamond Song awards.

The new sales record comes just weeks after Katy launched her fifth album Witness with a weekend-long look into her life - the Witness World Wide online experiment was a big hit on YouTube with fans from more than 190 countries tuning in to watch the singer live her life. The 96-hour live-stream initiative generated over 49 million views and featured the singer chatting about feminism and politics, and introducing fans to celebrity friends like James Corden, Sia, Anna Kendrick, and America Ferrera.

Katy also became the first person to land 100 million followers on Twitter earlier this month (Jun17).

© Cover Media

