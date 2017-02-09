Katy Perry names debut footwear after her favourite females

Share

Katy Perry loves how fashion is a form of expressing yourself and wanted to channel that through her shoe line.

Katy Perry dedicated each shoe in her new footwear line to her favorite women.

The California Gurls singer is ready to drop her debut range of shoes, Katy Perry Collections, later this month (Feb17) and is offering 40 designs in total. To give each pair a more personal feel, the 32-year-old star paid tribute to the females in her life when bestowing titles to shoes, including The Hillary, a pink pump with silver stars in the clear heel named after presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Katy was a loyal devotee and relentlessly campaigned for the politician to be elected in 2016.

“I’m basically leading the way in creativity,” Katy told PeopleStyle. “I chose some of my favorite girlfriends and my female family members and named all the shoes after them. So they’re all getting their own shoe, I guess, so that’s really fun. I tried to pair the shoes that best represented their personality. I didn’t necessarily shape the shoe after them, but I decided to make the shoes more name specific in the end.”

Girls stars Lena Dunham and Allison Williams also have their own styles, with The Lena coming in the form of a sparkly sneaker while The A.W. is black with a purple gradient heel.

“Fashion is a way to express yourself, so I wanted to make personality pieces that will help you put an exclamation mark at the end of your wardrobe,” the musician explained.

Katy, who has recently debuted her new track Chained to the Rhythm and is preparing for a performance at the Grammys on Sunday (12Feb17), names The Shannon as her favorite design, which is thought to be titled after her friend Shannon Marie Woodward. It’s an intricate flat designed to look like a ‘50s car, complete with a little plastic windshield.

“When I first got to L.A., I cultivated my style on a budget, always shopping at thrift stores or vintage stores,” Katy recalled. “That’s what is so great about fashion. It’s a form of communication. You don’t have to start a smoking habit to start talking to someone. You can just wear cool shoes. It’s an icebreaker.”

