Katy Perry's stylist challenged by futuristic Chained to the Rhythm video

Stylist B. Akerlund intentionally made the decision not to include any red or black outfits in Katy's Chained to the Rhythm video.

Katy Perry's stylist faced many "obstacles" when creating looks for the singer's Chained to the Rhythm music video.

The popstar unveiled her latest project on Tuesday morning (21Feb17), showing her in a fantastical theme park known as Oblivia, which features rides named No Place Like Home and The Great American Dream Drop.

Katy wears an array of futuristic outfits throughout, including a shiny structured jacket with metallic leggings and sneakers as she runs in a giant wheel.

It may appear a simple ensemble but it was actually one of the most challenging looks, according to fashion expert B. Akerlund.

"I had a lot of obstacles to deal with when (Katy) was running in that wheel," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "She needed something that she could move in, so I designed a look with this New York designer called Miodrag Guberinic. He's an incredible costume maker. I was really drawn to this interesting fabric that would read on film for how I see the future, so to me, it was this futuristic workout look. It was just really incredibly crafted."

All the garments seen in the video have a space-age element to them, with Akerlund describing one of the singer's outfits as resembling a "futuristic Marilyn Monroe". This was made up of a white midi skirt with a PVC bodice featuring a choker-neck, complete with an open white silk jacket with an exaggerated collar, while her baby pink hair was styled in an old Hollywood-esque bob.

"I worked really hard on details and colors - there was no red or black allowed. From day one, I was like, she needs to be in white. I wanted her to stand out from the crowd," Akerlund said, referring to the white look made alongside French fashion label On Aura Tout Vu.

Katy, 32, performed her new song at the 2017 BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday night (22Feb17), opting to wear a black and purple pantsuit on stage after wowing in an embellished mini dress by Versace featuring sequins and a fringe with a matching jacket earlier.

