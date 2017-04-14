Katy Perry sticks to tracksuits when off-duty

Share

The singer had a good eye for style as a kid.

Pop star Katy Perry always steps out in an Adidas tracksuit and sneakers when she has nothing to promote in a bid to bore the paparazzi.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker is used to having photographers follow her every move, but she makes a conscious effort to dress down and stick to the same sporty styles whenever she's off-duty - in the hopes the snappers will find her less desirable to shoot.

"When I am on, I am on," Katy explains to Vogue. "And when I am not, I've got a different job to do. Even if you're wearing a scarf, you're an advertisement, and the music is the thing that I am selling."

Although the singer sticks to low-key outfits when she's not working, she is known for her eye-catching fashion picks on the red carpet, and next month (May17), she will serve as the co-chair of New York's 'fashion Oscars', the Met Gala.

The star admits she has always had an eye for good style, and one Christmas, a young Katy asked for a fake leopard-fur vintage coat, which cost $175.

Her Christmas wish came true, and although her fellow classmates didn't think much of her look, their mothers took notice.

"All the kids made fun of me," Katy recalls. "But I knew I was doing something right when the hot mums came over to me at school and were like, 'Where did you get that coat, sweetie?'"

Now, the 32-year-old is experiencing a new style makeover, moving away from the "cutesy" clothes she wore earlier on in her career in favor of more "androgynous, architectural" outfits.

"I am happy to be another interpretation of myself," she states.

Her comments emerge weeks after Katy had her sleek, blonde bob styled into a new pixie cut, which she recently had trimmed even shorter.

After debuting the cropped look at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in early March (17), she explained of her hair change, "I've always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I've always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, 'Let's just go for it.'

"I feel like there's a new wave, a new authentic vibe coming in and I think this matches. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine. Look at Scarlett Johansson, who's one of the most beautiful women in the world. We have the same haircut and I saw her at an Oscars party and was like, 'I'm doing it.'"

