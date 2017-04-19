Katy Perry: 'Therapy has changed my life'

Share

Katy Perry wasn't "allowed to interact with gay people" when she was growing up.

Katy Perry has credited therapy for changing her life.

The 32-year-old singer has been in the public eye for over a decade and has battled various aspects of her fame during that time. But in a new interview with Vogue magazine, Katy insists that going to regular sessions with a therapist, which she began five years ago, allows her to be herself, and not the "celebrity" she is known as.

“It’s changed my life,” Katy told the publication. “When I am in the room, I am just Katheryn Hudson, which is amazing because people in my position hear ‘yes’ too much, and it kills them or makes them completely disconnected from reality — and I don’t want that.”

Katy's big break came when she released smash hit I Kissed A Girl in 2008. But despite the theme of the song, which the singer previously revealed was inspired by her own sexual experiences as a young woman, Katy also told Vogue that growing up with strict evangelical pastor parents meant she wasn't "allowed to interact with gay people".

But it was when she went to school that she started to re-educate herself and her views on sexuality.

"The schools were really makeshift. Education was not the first priority," she continued. "My education started in my 20s, and there is so much to learn still."

As well as her music career, Katy has been hitting headlines with her political views. The Chained to the Rhythm star was an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton, so was left devastated when Donald Trump was elected U.S. President last November (16).

In fact, the decision by the American people to elect Trump, who has been accused of being sexist and racist, brought up some "trauma" from Katy's childhood.

"Misogyny and sexism were in my childhood: I have an issue with suppressive males and not being seen as equal," she said.

