Katy Perry to host MTV VMAs

The Roar hitmaker could double her awards count at this year's ceremony after landing five nominations.

Katy Perry will host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star revealed she will front the 27 August (17) show at the Forum in Inglewood, California via Twitter on Thursday (27Jul17) by posting a 30-second video featuring herself floating in space, dressed in a spacesuit.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with (astronaut) Buzz Aldrin and (science guru) Neil deGrasse Tyson," Katy wrote in a statement to Variety. "Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids."

Producers of the awards show, where winners are handed 'Moonman' trophies, are stoked to have the I Kissed a Girl hitmaker on board as host, noting her presence will only make the historically whacky show more epic than ever before.

"We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent of Viacom’s global entertainment group, said. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

Katy, who is up for five of the VMAs' trophies at the event, will also perform.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee after scoring eight nods.

His promo for Humble. will compete for the highest honor of Video of the Year against Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, Alessia Cara's Scars To Your Beautiful, Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller, and The Weeknd's Reminder.

