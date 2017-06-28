  • Home
Katy Perry 'wasn't in the mood' for naked paddleboarding

Katy Perry
Posted by Cover Media on June 28, 2017
Katy preferred to strip off in the privacy of her yacht rather during a break to Italy with ex Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry has explained why she didn't strip down for a paddleboarding adventure with former beau Orlando Bloom in Italy last summer (16).

The popstar and The Lord of the Rings actor enjoyed a brief romance from the beginning of January 2016 up until earlier this year (17), when the pair announced they were taking “respectful, loving space” from their relationship.

In August (16) Orlando sent shock waves through the Internet when he was snapped with his manhood on full display while paddleboarding in Italy with his then-girlfriend and Katy, 32, has now opened up about the famously revealing photos.

Joking she’s had to have “lots of therapy” following the incident, the Roar hitmaker told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show on Wednesday (28Jun17), “He asked me if I wanted to be (naked) and I was just like... It's one of those things where I was like, ‘Oh nah.’”

Noting she instead waited until they were on their private yacht to strip off, Katy added, “You know when you're dating someone sometimes, it's exciting to be like, ‘Oh should we try and make out over here in this place?’ or what have you, and I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!”

She also said in jest that Orlando was “trying to show off” in front of the people on shore by baring all on the board while in the sea.

And it was around this time that the British star was learning to use social media, therefore he was able to witness the reaction to his nakedness first hand.

“All of a sudden, he's like number one trending on Twitter. And he's like, ‘I understand Twitter, it's okay,’” his former flame giggled.

Orlando, 40, addressed the images when he appeared on Britain’s BBC Radio 1 in April (17), admitting he’s “over it already” due to the mass attention. He also quipped he felt sorry for his little boy Flynn, six, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“My poor son! He's got a lot to live up to… I broke the internet,” Orlando exclaimed.

