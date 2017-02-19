Keanu Reeves has finally mastered ageing

Share

Keanu Reeves is trying to do as much as he can before his “time runs out”.

Keanu Reeves finally feels he’s getting better at “ageing”.

The Matrix actor has been in the spotlight since the 1980s and at the age of 52, work is picking up once again for the star, with three films currently in the pipeline. And despite his many career successes, Keanu admits he feels some pressure to deliver more now he’s older before it becomes too late to achieve new feats.

"I'm every cliche," he told Britain’s Esquire. "F**king mortality. Ageing. I'm just starting to get better at it. Just the amount of stuff you have to do before you're dead. I'm all of the cliches, and it's embarrassing. It's all of them. It's just, 'Oh my God. OK. Where did the time go? How come things are changing? How much time do I have left? What didn't I do?'”

When Keanu isn’t busy on a film set he can sometimes be indulging in a good book, though he admits he isn’t a “massive reader” due to suffering from dyslexia. The Speed star cites famous authors such as Jack Kerouac and Ernest Hemingway as inspiring his childhood, and sees a great difference with today’s younger generation when it comes to entertainment.

"F**k, yeah!” he grinned when the interviewer commented his day sounded like a good time to be young. “What have kids got now? They've got lots. Come on, man. 'Let's hit the road! Let's go to New York! Let's go to Broadway! Let's go and see plays! Let's get the tickets in Times Square!'"

Keanu had a taste of showbiz when he was younger too thanks to his costume designer and performer mother, Patricia, working with some big names. The actor recently recalled how Alice Cooper once babysat him, leaving fake feces in the fridge as a joke.

