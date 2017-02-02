Keanu Reeves recalls Alice Cooper's babysitting pranks

Posted by Cover Media on February 2, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Keanu Reeves has recalled being fired as a co-host on a kids' TV show after just one season.

Keanu Reeves has recalled being babysat by rocker Alice Cooper and finding fake feces in the fridge.

The Matrix actor grew up as the son of costume designer and performer Patricia, which meant mingling with a lot of big stars as a youngster. Although Keanu barely remembers his encounter with the Poison singer, one moment does stand out.

“I grew up in Toronto and I lived on this street called Hazelton and there was a recording studio (near) there called Nimbus 9 and my mother was in costume design, she was in rock ’n’ roll, in the business, and they had friends and she had friends, and so Alice Cooper – I’m told – babysat me. I don’t know how that could possibly happen, but it did... Supposedly,” he grinned on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (01Feb17).

“I don’t know, I was a little one. But I do remember that there was fake poo in the fridge. I remember that – somehow that connected. Oh I’m sure he remembers that. ‘Oh yeah I was babysitting Keanu...’”

In another blast from the past the 52-year-old was reminded of his stint as a co-host on kids’ interview show called Going Great when he was a teenager. In a humorous clip demonstrating how the star “improvised” on set Keanu was seen chatting to a young boy at a teddy bear convention, before taking the cuddly toy and pretending it was attacking him.

“They fired me after the first year. I got one year of going, ‘Great’, and then it just it was just not going at all,” he sighed. “I was thinking that maybe I got the show cancelled, but there was one more year after me. It was a lot of fun.”

Fans can next see Keanu back in action in new movie John Wick: Chapter 2, reprising his role as the titular retired assassin, and it’s recently been announced he’ll be returning to his goofy alter ego Ted in the upcoming currently Untitled Bill & Ted Project.

© Cover Media

