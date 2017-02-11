Keanu Reeves teases plot details for possible Bill & Ted 3

Share

The actor appeared in the first movie, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, back in 1989.

Keanu Reeves has teased fans with plot details for a possible third Bill & Ted movie.

While the 52-year-old didn't reveal any details about when production would start on the project, he did explain the writers had a story he and co-star Alex Winter were trying to make.

During an appearance on the The Graham Norton Show on Friday (10Feb17) alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Jamie Dornan, Keanu said the long delayed Bill & Ted 3 would pick up with the title characters now entering middle age. "Bill and Ted in their fifties... I mean, that just makes me laugh right there!" he said.

Keanu, who was in London for the gala screening of his latest movie John Wick 2, went on to explain the possible idea for the third Bill & Ted instalment. "There’s a cool story. Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that yet," he told host Graham. "So the pressure of having to save the world - their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them.

"But then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song it’s just not the world, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart," he added.

While explaining the complicated plot, Whoopi piped up and expressed her desire to play the character who comes from the future to tell them they must write a song to save the world. "I have to be that person!" she laughed. "I have to be that person from the future!"

Graham also quizzed Keanu about the famous trait from previous Bill & Ted movies, where the rock-loving teenagers shouted "Excellent!" while playing air guitar. "It's kind of cool in a way that it's still around," he said, before recreating the iconic move.

The original Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was released in 1989, and a sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, debuted in 1991.

