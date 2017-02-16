Keith Urban leads ACM nominations with seven nods

Share

Keith Urban is closely followed by female singers Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris with six nominations each.

Keith Urban has topped the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards shortlist with seven nominations.

The 49-year-old musician’s seven nods put him out in front for the 52nd annual awards show, though fellow singers Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris aren’t far behind with six nominations each.

New Zealand-born Keith, who released his ninth album Ripcord in May (16), is in the running for Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, as well as five nominations for his work on the album.

He’ll be battling it out with Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton in the Male Vocalist category. For Entertainer of the Year, an award he’s been up for seven times, he’s up against Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood. If he’s victorious in his bid for the Entertainer gong, Keith will be eligible for the ACM’s Triple Crown Award, which is given to artists who've won New Male/Female Vocalist of the Year, Male/Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Miranda and Maren have been pitted against each other in the Female Vocalist category, Album of the Year and Single Record of the Year. Miranda is also up for Song of the Year and Video of the Year for Vice as well as a producer nod for the single.

First-time ACM nominee Maren could win New Female Vocalist and she’s also been nominated for her producing work on album Hero and single My Church.

Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw each received five nominations while Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton all have three nods.

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday 2 April (17).

