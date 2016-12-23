Keke Palmer blasts Charlie Puth for tweeting about Bella Thorne romance drama

Share

Keke Palmer wanted to defend her pal while she was "being attacked publicly" over her apparent love triangle with Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth.

Keke Palmer has blasted singer Charlie Puth for publicly addressing his romance drama with Bella Thorne rather than contacting the actress privately.

The We Don't Talk Anymore singer and the former Shake It Up actress sparked relationship rumors last weekend (18Dec16) when they were spotted holding hands in Miami, Florida shortly after she had reportedly split from Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey.

However, on Thursday (22Dec16), the 19-year-old beauty appeared to be missing her relationship with Tyler as she shared a picture of them together on Twitter, prompting fans to speculate their romance was not completely over.

She also opened up about their bond in an interview with Paper magazine, which was published on the same day, prompting Charlie to embark on an emotional Twitter rant, telling fans he didn't want to be "in the middle" of the apparent love triangle.

"She told me she was not with him anymore," he wrote. "This is all news to me."

Scream Queens actress Keke, who is friends with Bella, has now slammed Charlie for addressing their drama on such a public platform.

"Why couldn't you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore," she remarked.

Bella retweeted Keke's post, and when a fan suggested to Keke that perhaps she could have texted Bella and Charlie privately too, she replied, "Or defend my friend publicly since she's being attacked publicly. Cause that's normal friend s**t lol (laugh out loud). Nice try tho (sic)."

In his rant, Charlie did not name Bella directly, but it was clear who he was addressing.

He wrote, "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it... I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way... I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this."

After Charlie's outburst, Bella clarified that she split from Tyler "over two weeks" ago and insisted the Paper magazine interview had been conducted while they were still together. She also declared she was just friends with Charlie.

