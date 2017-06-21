Keke Palmer frustrated by reaction to her purple buzz cut

Share

Keke Palmer turned heads at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto on Sunday (18Jun17), when she arrived in a little black dress and a freshly dyed purple buzz cut.

Keke Palmer is frustrated by assumptions made about her sexuality after she debuted a new buzz cut.

The American actress and singer is known for her strong sense of personal style, and turned heads at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto on Sunday (18Jun17), when she arrived in a little black dress and a freshly dyed purple buzz cut in the place of her signature brunette tresses.

While many fans took to social media to compliment Keke on her bold look, the star says she has also had to shut down some presumptions about her sexual orientation.

"Nothing physically can define someone's sexuality, can define someone's attitude, can define anything, because ultimately, you can't judge a book by its cover," she said in her Instagram Stories, according to Glamour.com. "Honestly, it's hard to believe our society still operates under the weight of toxic heteronormative standards."

The Scream Queens actress also recalled how sad she felt when a reporter asked her if her new hair had anything to do with her promotion of "freedom of sexuality". Keke felt that other big stars who've changed their hairstyles wouldn't be questioned in the same way.

"I kept it together, but what I really wanted to say is, 'Are you ignorant, because that's what it looks like. Are we asking Natalie Portman this? Are we asking Lauryn Hill this? Erykah Badu this? Are we asking everyone that cuts their damn hair? Now, we're really interested in their sexuality?" she said.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old shared that she is all about breaking boundaries and that her personal style is constantly evolving. She also plans to keep switching-up her hair, and may wear a "curly wig" next.

"As a feisty young woman, I always wanted to be able to go toe-to-toe. And I go toe-to-toe with a weave in my head, I go toe-to-toe with a wig on my head, I go toe-to-toe bald, I go any state that I'm in, but how others perceive it, that's not in my control,” she said.

© Cover Media