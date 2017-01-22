Keke Palmer loves to wear clothes from millennial designers

Share

Actress Keke Palmer is proud that her footwear collection offers on-trend yet affordably priced shoes.

Keke Palmer makes an effort to wear pieces from up-and-coming young designers.

The American actress and singer started out her career as a child star before going on to find fame as a series regular on TV show Scream Queens.

Keke has developed a unique look alongside her stylist Mikiel Benyamin, and is often spotted on the red carpet in ’90-inspired ensembles featuring pieces from rising fashion stars such as Bryan Hearns and Yousef Akbar.

“(Mikiel and I) are really on the same wavelength,” she told Pret-a-Reporter. “And he’s always constantly looking and keeping me up-to-date on who’s new. And we always want to try those young designers because that’s also a part of who I am. You can make it cool and funky and fresh, and you can also support a new person coming up. There are plenty of millennials out there who are becoming new designers every day.”

Keke is also happy to admit that her outfits make reference to some of her favorite music stars, including the likes of Lil’ Kim and Toni Braxton. And she’s not afraid to go glam when she’s off-duty.

“I love street style, I love ‘90s. That’s my vibe. A lot of people wouldn’t be able to help me always elevate that, like when I go on the carpet or when I want to make it glam. They wouldn’t get that; they would glamify it without my character,” she smiled.

Keke has recently unveiled her second collection with ShoeDazzle, a company that offers up a range of on-trend shoe styles for $39.95 (£33). The 23-year-old is proud to partner with the brand, as it is important to her to be seen in accessibly priced item too.

“I’m so happy about the relationship we’ve built because they totally get me,” she explained. “It’s all about street but sweet. Keeping it fun but funky - trendy, but the products are made so well so it’s not going to fall apart on you just because they're inexpensive.”

