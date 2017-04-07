Kelis planning Los Angeles restaurant

Share

The singer previously struggled to make ends meet while focusing solely on her chef dreams.

R&B star-turned-celebrity chef Kelis is set to realize her restaurant dreams by opening her own eatery in Los Angeles later this year (17).

The Milkshake hitmaker, a graduate from the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, has taken a step back from music in recent years and emerged as a top chef, releasing her own cookbook, My Life On A Plate, in 2014.

She got a taste of running her own restaurant last year (16), when she teamed up with executives at London diner Le Bun to create the pop-up burger bar KELISxLEBUN, which opened at the British capital's Leicester House before hitting the nearby Standon Calling festival, which she also headlined.

Now the ex-wife of rapper Nas is taking her food adventure to Los Angeles, where she is planning to launch a restaurant in the coming months, three years after she initially expressed her desire to serve up tasty recipes in her own establishment.

"I love working with my hands and getting to create something," Kelis tells The Associated Press of her new passion. "It's very different than music... you can't really control what you hear. They (members of the public) have to hear it, whereas food is a choice."

Kelis, who already has her own line of condiments, will be hoping her restaurant becomes a big hit as she previously had to put her desire to become a full-time chef on the backburner after realizing she wouldn't make enough money to support her family without her music earnings.

"Everything turned upside down and I didn't know how to support myself through food yet, so I had to go back to what I knew, which was music," she told The Guardian last year (16) of her career rethink in the early stages of her culinary journey. "And it was kind of heartbreaking - I couldn't even bear to watch any cooking shows."

Kelis shares seven-year-old son Knight with Nas, and welcomed her second boy, Sheperd, in December, 2015, months after secretly tying the knot with the kid's father, real estate agent Mike Mora.

