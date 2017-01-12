Kellan Lutz tapped to front new Geoffrey Beene campaign

Share

Actor Kellan Lutz has gushed about the fit and style of Geoffrey Beene garments.

Kellan Lutz has been tapped as Geoffrey Beene's new brand ambassador.

The Twilight actor stars in the label's latest campaign, A Man on a Mission, wearing an array of tailored pieces.

For the advertisements, Kellan was shot running and jumping over rooftops and various other obstacles; sequences he's familiar with thanks to his roles on the silver screen.

"I like to dress up and be comfortable and Geoffrey Beene is very much what I would wear," Kellan told WWD. "With the very first box of clothes they sent me, everything fit, and I get sent a lot of stuff and most of it doesn't fit.

"I love playing action heroes in movies, so this campaign was very organic to who I am."

The print, outdoor and online campaign will drop in February (17). But the advertising will be doing more than just promote the brand's clothes as it will also raise awareness about Geoffrey Beene's charitable efforts.

One hundred per cent of the fashion house's net profits will be donated to cancer research at the Geoffrey Beene Cancer Research Center at Memorial Sloan Kettering, which was another reason why Kellan wanted to be involved.

He and the company's chief executive officer Tom Hutton met at a Saving Innocence charity event a few years ago, where the businessman shared his plans.

"When Tom educated me on what they were doing, I quickly wanted to help out," Kellan said. "As a celebrity, I'm blessed to have a platform to spread the word."

Having lost both his grandmother and uncle to cancer, Kellan says the cause was "fueling to my soul".

