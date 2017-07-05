Kelly Clarkson hits back at body shamer calling her fat

Share

Kelly Clarkson was praised by fans for her quick-witted response to a body shamer who called her fat.

The 35-year-old singer found herself at the receiving end of a nasty remark on the social media site, but didn't let it get her down or ruin her Fourth of July celebrations.

When the person tweeted her, "You're fat", Kelly quickly responded, "... and still f***ing awesome", along with a winking face emoji.

Fans were quick to praise Kelly for her hilarious and quick-witted comeback, creating memes celebrating her response.

It's not the first time Kelly has come under fire for her curvy figure. But during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres back in 2015, the former American Idol winner said she is no longer bothered by the criticism she has faced for her weight over the years.

"I love how people think that’s new — like, ‘Welcome to the past 13 years,'” she told Ellen. “Yeah, I was the biggest girl on (American Idol), too. And I wasn’t big, but people would call me big because I was the biggest one on Idol, and I’ve kind of always gotten that."

Kelly is a mother of two now, with her music manager husband Brandon Blackstock, as well as being stepmother to his children from a previous marriage. Her weight has changed over the years, but the star insists she's confident about the way she looks.

“It’s like, you’re just who you are," she smiled. "We are who we are. Whatever size, and it doesn’t mean that we’re gonna be that forever,” she said. “That’s the thing. Sometimes we’re more fit. Like especially me, I’m such a creative person that I yo-yo. So, sometimes I’m more fit and I get into kickboxing hardcore. And then sometimes I don’t, and I’m like… I’d rather have wine."

